NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.
Roxy Cinema
Coppola’s Dracula, The Ring, and The Love Witch all play on 35mm; Spanish Dracula plays with live guitar accompaniment from Gary Lucas on Saturday; Suspiria screens; “City Dudes” returns on Saturday.
BAM
The bold, brilliant, stomach-churning films of Shinya Tsukamoto screen in a new retrospective.
Anthology Film Archives
Shivers, Rabid, and The Brood all play on 35mm this weekend.
Museum of Modern Art
One of our greatest living filmmakers, Tsai Ming-liang, is subject of a career-spanning retrospective that contunes.
Museum of the Moving Image
See It Big: Extended Cuts! offers unique opportunity to see films in their original form, starting with Das Boot and Little Shop of Horrors; Nosferatu and Roger Corman’s Edgar Allan Poe adaptations also screen.
Film Forum
Isabelle Huppert, maybe our greatest actress, is celebrated in a retrospective having its last weekend; Breathless continues, while Bride of Frankenstein screens on Sunday.
IFC Center
Night of the Living Dead, Videodrome, Pulp Fiction, The Hunger, Thirst, and From Dusk Till Dawn all play.