NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Roxy Cinema

Coppola’s Dracula, The Ring, and The Love Witch all play on 35mm; Spanish Dracula plays with live guitar accompaniment from Gary Lucas on Saturday; Suspiria screens; “City Dudes” returns on Saturday.

BAM

The bold, brilliant, stomach-churning films of Shinya Tsukamoto screen in a new retrospective.

Anthology Film Archives

Shivers, Rabid, and The Brood all play on 35mm this weekend.

Museum of Modern Art

One of our greatest living filmmakers, Tsai Ming-liang, is subject of a career-spanning retrospective that contunes.

Museum of the Moving Image

See It Big: Extended Cuts! offers unique opportunity to see films in their original form, starting with Das Boot and Little Shop of Horrors; Nosferatu and Roger Corman’s Edgar Allan Poe adaptations also screen.

Film Forum

Isabelle Huppert, maybe our greatest actress, is celebrated in a retrospective having its last weekend; Breathless continues, while Bride of Frankenstein screens on Sunday.

IFC Center

Night of the Living Dead, Videodrome, Pulp Fiction, The Hunger, Thirst, and From Dusk Till Dawn all play.