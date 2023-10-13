NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Roxy Cinema

Woody Allen’s Husbands and Wives, Chinatown, The Third Man, and Lucio Fulci’s The Beyond all show on 35mm.

Anthology Film Archives

Five films by Robert Bresson screen in Essential Cinema this weekend.

Lincoln Center

NYFF Revivals closes with Un rêve plus long que la nuit on Sunday.

Museum of the Moving Image

Reverse Shot celebrates its 20th anniversary with a months-long programming run, continuing this weekend with Inside Llewyn Davis and Lake Mungo.

IFC Center

sex, lies, and videotape, The Holy Mountain, Being John Malkovich, Friday the 13th: Part VI, and Gregg Araki’s Nowhere play while Oldboy screens in a new restoration.