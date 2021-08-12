After a hiatus where New York’s theaters closed during the pandemic, we’re delighted to announce the return of NYC Weekend Watch, our weekly round-up of repertory offerings. While many theaters are still focused on a selection of new releases, a handful of worthwhile repertory screenings are taking place.

Paris Theater

To mark their return, a frighteningly stacked weekend: A Room with a View and Grey Gardens on Friday; Children of Paradise, Louis Malle, and Vivre Sa Vie on Saturday; then Amelie and Ed Lachman’s print of Carol on Sunday.

Roxy Cinema

Screen Slate celebrates their 10th anniversary with prints of Friday the 13th, Jackass, 24 Hour Party People and more.

Anthology Film Archives

A weekend of experimental shorts is complemented by Kenneth Anger and a Baille/Belson program.

Museum of the Moving Image

The Age of Innocence and Ran show in “See It Big,” while 2001 and Eyes Wide Shut have showings.

Film Forum

“The Women of Hitchcock” offers a fresh look at the most iconic auteur; La Piscine continues.

IFC Center

World of Wong Kar-wai is still going, while Miyazaki’s debut Lupin the 3rd continues.