Each week we highlight the noteworthy titles that have recently hit streaming platforms in the United States. Check out this week’s selections below and past round-ups here.

Emergent City (Kelly Anderson and Jay Arthur Sterrenberg)

Full transparency: I’ve been to Sunset Park’s Industry City. I walked around the shops and restaurants, ate lunch at the Japan Village market, and even attended a happy hour near the cornhole sets and kitschy outdoor chairs. I don’t live in the surrounding neighborhood of Sunset Park, nor am I from that area of Brooklyn. Like those that bought the development more than a decade ago, I am not a member of the community of Sunset Park. I was simply a visitor. – Michael F. (full review)

It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley (Amy Berg)

Amy Berg’s It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley is an impressive archival document as well as a celebration of the life of a tortured artist. And while the term “tortured artist” is certainly overused, it feels especially apt when writing about Buckley. Here was a beautiful man with an almost indescribably beautiful voice, beset by the tragedy of being alive and famous and supremely gifted all at the same time. Of being haunted by the ghost of a father (fellow musician Tim Buckley) whom he barely knew and who died far too young. In May of 1997, Jeff Buckley accidentally drowned in Wolf River in Tennessee. He was working on his second studio album at the time of his death. His sole record Grace is a masterpiece. – Dan M. (full review)

Where to Stream: VOD

Oh, Hi (Sophie Brooks)

You ever tie someone up and then leave them there? Me either. But it sure makes an interesting inciting incident for a movie. Something much more relatable is the romantic getaway––an important milestone in any new relationship. All that unadulterated time together does wonders to get to know someone, truths unearthed and informing the future of a relationship. Iris (Molly Gordon) and Isaac’s (Logan Lerman) trip kicks off like an AirBnb commercial in Oh, Hi! But what begins as a fun weekend loses its appeal; unfortunately the film follows suit. – Kent W. (full review)

Where to Stream: VOD

On Swift Horses (Daniel Minahan)

It’s been some time since we’ve had such a ridiculously attractive lineup of buzzworthy young actors as the quartet starring in Daniel Minahan’s On Swift Horses. Daisy Edgar-Jones, the tremendously talented star of Twisters and Normal People, is Muriel, a young woman in 1950s Kansas. Her soon-to-be husband, Lee, is played by Will Poulter, who has shined in everything from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 to Kathryn Bigelow’s underrated Detroit. Returning from Korea––and making his introduction to Muriel shirtless, reclining on a car––is Lee’s brother, Julius. Yes, friends: the devil-may-care Julius is played by Jacob Elordi. I have not even gotten to the characters played by Babylon’s Diego Calva and Sasha Calle, a.k.a., the best thing about The Flash. – Christopher S. (full review)

Where to Stream: Netflix

She Rides Shotgun (Nick Rowland)

Based on the novel by Jordan Harper, with a screenplay by Harper and Ben Collins & Luke Piotrowski, and directed by Nick Rowland, She Rides Shotgun is a punchy, elemental thriller featuring Taron Egerton in an intense, engaging lead role. He plays Nate, just out of prison and immediately on the run from Aryan Steel, a neo-Nazi gang he crossed inside in order to get out. Now the order is out for Nate and his entire bloodline to be killed. Once he’s picked up his 11-year-old daughter Polly (Ana Sophia Heger) from school, the duo is on the road and driving fast, trying to figure out a way to stay alive. From stolen car to cheap motel to a wayward friend’s house, the duo learns about each other for the very first time. – Dan M. (full review)

Where to Stream: VOD

Short Films from the 2025 Venice Film Festival

Continuing a yearly collaboration, Festival Scope has launched the Venice Sala Web initiative, where 13 short films premiering at the 2025 Venice Film Festival are being presented. Now available worldwide, with a limited number of tickets, through September 30, it’s a fantastic way to get a taste of the renowned festival if you aren’t able to hop across the globe to attend.

Where to Stream: Festival Scope

To a Land Unknown (Mahdi Fleifel)

The tragic predicament of the Palestinians and what they’re now being subjected to begs to be analyzed and dissected, with various areas of dubious historical consensus put to new scrutiny; in Mahdi Fleifel’s fiction debut To a Land Unknown, we’re solely in a disorienting present tense, where there’s seldom time to think and reflect, only to agitate for survival. – David K. (full review)

Where to Stream: VOD

Together (Michael Shanks)

Early in Michael Shanks’ directorial debut Together, Millie (Alison Brie) warns her boyfriend Tim (Dave Franco) that if they don’t “split up” now, it’s only going to be harder later. She didn’t know how right she was about that. After nearly 10 years together, Millie and Tim are no closer to marriage and kids than they were when they met. When Millie proposes to Tim in front of all their friends, he stands frozen, unable to speak. It’s not the best foundation to settle down together, but they move away from the city anyway, moving into a house far away from all their friends. Millie has accepted a teaching job at a small school and is excited to be more involved in her students’ lives. Tim doesn’t have a real job––he plays music and still has dreams of becoming a rock star. He also doesn’t have a driver’s license; Millie will have to drive him to the train station whenever he wants to go to the city for a gig. Millie wishes Tim had more direction, but she wants to support him in this new phase of their lives together. Complicating matters is Jamie (Damon Herriman) who lives next door and also works at the school with Millie. He’s charming, adult, and more secure with himself than Tim, who sees him as a romantic rival. – Jourdain S. (full review)

Where to Stream: VOD

Wild Diamond (Agathe Riedinger)

From her debut feature, French filmmaker Agathe Riedinger wants a sparkling yet still-realistic account of the thorny relationship between youth and fame. Wild Diamond is the first film to screen in this year’s Cannes Official Competition and it owns it, not least by including a quippy response about the main character potentially becoming an actress in a Croisette festival film. Riedinger knows the protagonist very well by now, having made Waiting for Jupiter in 2017, a short where she introduced Liane, a young girl living in the South of France who dreams of becoming a reality-TV star. Seven years later, Wild Diamond provides the canvas for a fuller character study with a wonderfully dedicated Malou Khebizi in its lead role. – Savina P. (full review)

Where to Stream: VOD

Also New to Streaming

Hulu

All of Us Strangers

Kino Film Collection

The Cop

Diabolik: Who Are You?

MUBI

Vice is Broke

Prime Video

Timestalker

VOD

AJ Goes to the Dog Park

The Box Man