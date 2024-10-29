MUBI has unveiled next month’s streaming lineup, featuring David Cronenberg’s recent short Four Unloved Women, Adrift on a Purposeless Sea, Experience the Ecstasy of Dissection and Julie Dash’s 1977 short Diary of an African Nun. Other highlights include Andrea Arnold’s Fish Tank, on the occasion of MUBI’s theatrical release of Bird, alongside May Harron’s Psycho, Paul Felten and Joe DeNardo’s excellent indie Slow Machine, and a new restoration of Tunç Başaran’s Turkish classic Don’t Let Them Shoot the Kite.

They are also spotlighting Alanis Obomsawin in a special series, as their synopsis reads, “November is Native American Heritage Month in the United States, and MUBI is celebrating by spotlighting six films by Abenaki American-Canadian filmmaker Alanis Obomsawin. Obomsawin’s prolific documentary practice encompasses dozens of short and feature films produced across the past 50-plus years. This collection features six of Obomsawin’s most essential works–including her first feature film Mother of Many Children from 1977, and her award-winning Kanehsatake: 270 Years of Resistance from 1993–each singularly focused on the historical memory and lived experiences of the Canadian First Nations.”

Check out the lineup below

November 1st

American Psycho, directed by Mary Harron

Slow Machine, directed by Paul Felten, Joe DeNardo

Kanehsatake: 270 Years of Resistance, directed by Alanis Obomsawin | Songs of Resistance: An Alanis Obomsawin Collection

My Name is Kahentiiosta, directed by Alanis Obomsawin | Songs of Resistance: An Alanis Obomsawin Collection

Christmas at Moose Factory, directed by Alanis Obomsawin | Songs of Resistance: An Alanis Obomsawin Collection

Mother of Many Children, directed by directed by Alanis Obomsawin | Songs of Resistance: An Alanis Obomsawin Collection

Amisk, directed by Alanis Obomsawin | Songs of Resistance: An Alanis Obomsawin Collection

Four Unloved Women, Adrift on a Purposeless Sea, Experience the Ecstasy of Dissection, directed by David Cronenberg | Short Films Big Names

Diary of an African Nun, directed by Julie Dash | Short Films Big Names

November 8th

An Odd Turn, directed by Francisco Lezama | Brief Encounters

In the Rearview, directed by Maciek Hamela | Latest & Greatest

Fish Tank, directed by Andrea Arnold

November 15th

Antibirth, directed by Danny Perez

November 22nd

Witches, directed by Elizabeth Sankey | Latest & Greatest