MUBI has unveiled next month’s streaming lineup, featuring David Cronenberg’s recent short Four Unloved Women, Adrift on a Purposeless Sea, Experience the Ecstasy of Dissection and Julie Dash’s 1977 short Diary of an African Nun. Other highlights include Andrea Arnold’s Fish Tank, on the occasion of MUBI’s theatrical release of Bird, alongside May Harron’s Psycho, Paul Felten and Joe DeNardo’s excellent indie Slow Machine, and a new restoration of Tunç Başaran’s Turkish classic Don’t Let Them Shoot the Kite.
They are also spotlighting Alanis Obomsawin in a special series, as their synopsis reads, “November is Native American Heritage Month in the United States, and MUBI is celebrating by spotlighting six films by Abenaki American-Canadian filmmaker Alanis Obomsawin. Obomsawin’s prolific documentary practice encompasses dozens of short and feature films produced across the past 50-plus years. This collection features six of Obomsawin’s most essential works–including her first feature film Mother of Many Children from 1977, and her award-winning Kanehsatake: 270 Years of Resistance from 1993–each singularly focused on the historical memory and lived experiences of the Canadian First Nations.”
November 1st
American Psycho, directed by Mary Harron
Slow Machine, directed by Paul Felten, Joe DeNardo
Kanehsatake: 270 Years of Resistance, directed by Alanis Obomsawin | Songs of Resistance: An Alanis Obomsawin Collection
My Name is Kahentiiosta, directed by Alanis Obomsawin | Songs of Resistance: An Alanis Obomsawin Collection
Christmas at Moose Factory, directed by Alanis Obomsawin | Songs of Resistance: An Alanis Obomsawin Collection
Mother of Many Children, directed by directed by Alanis Obomsawin | Songs of Resistance: An Alanis Obomsawin Collection
Amisk, directed by Alanis Obomsawin | Songs of Resistance: An Alanis Obomsawin Collection
Four Unloved Women, Adrift on a Purposeless Sea, Experience the Ecstasy of Dissection, directed by David Cronenberg | Short Films Big Names
Diary of an African Nun, directed by Julie Dash | Short Films Big Names
November 8th
An Odd Turn, directed by Francisco Lezama | Brief Encounters
In the Rearview, directed by Maciek Hamela | Latest & Greatest
Fish Tank, directed by Andrea Arnold
November 15th
Antibirth, directed by Danny Perez
November 22nd
Witches, directed by Elizabeth Sankey | Latest & Greatest
November 23rd
Don’t Let Them Shoot the Kite, directed by Tunç Barşan | Rediscovered