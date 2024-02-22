MUBI has unveiled next’s streaming lineup, featuring notable new releases, including Felipe Gálvez’s The Settlers, Éric Gravel’s Full Time, C.J. Obasi’s Mami Wata, and Benjamin Mullinkosson’s The Last Year of Darkness.

This March also brings Elaine May’s Ishtar, four features by Mia Hansen-Løve, and a collection of films shot by women cinematographers, with Claire Denis’ Bastards, shot by Agnès Godard, and more. Next month’s collection also features retrospectives of radical German director Margarethe Von Trotta, experimental animator Suzan Pitt, and additions to their continuing retrospective of Takeshi Kitano.

Check out the lineup below, and get 30 days free here.

March 1st

The German Sisters, directed by Margarethe von Trotta | Radical Intimacy: Three by Margarethe von Trotta

The Second Awakening of Christa Klages, directed by Margarethe von Trotta | Radical Intimacy: Three by Margarethe von Trotta

The Promise, directed by Margarethe von Trotta | Radical Intimacy: Three by Margarethe von Trotta

The Father of My Children, directed by Mia Hansen-Løve | Mia Hansen-Løve: Things to Come and Go

Goodbye First Love, directed by Mia Hansen-Løve | Mia Hansen-Løve: Things to Come and Go

Things to Come, directed by Mia Hansen-Løve | Mia Hansen-Løve: Things to Come and Go

Bergman Island, directed by Mia Hansen-Løve | Mia Hansen-Løve: Things to Come and Go

Fireworks, directed by Takeshi Kitano | Takeshi Kitano: Destroy All Yakuza

Kikujiro, directed by Takeshi Kitano | Takeshi Kitano: Destroy All Yakuza

Brother, directed by Takeshi Kitano | Takeshi Kitano: Destroy All Yakuza

The Most Important Thing: Love, directed by Andrzej Zuławski

Incendies, directed by Denis Villeneuve

Ishtar, directed by Elaine May

Greener Grass, directed by Jocelyn DeBoer, Dawn Luebbe

Me and You and Everyone We Know, directed by Miranda July

March 8th

Pina, directed by Wim Wenders | Calling the Shots: Women Cinematographers

Thursday Till Sunday directed by Dominga Sotomayor Castillo | Calling the Shots: Women Cinematographers

Full Time, directed by Éric Gravel

March 15th

27, directed by Flóra Anna Buda

The Last Year of Darkness, directed by Benjamin Mullinkosson

March 22nd

Mami Wata, directed by C.J. ‘Fiery’ Obasi

Asparagus, directed by Suzan Pitt

Joy Street, directed by Suzan Pitt

Crocus, directed by Suzan Pitt

Visitation, directed by Suzan Pitt

Jefferson Circus Songs, directed by Suzan Pitt

March 29th

The Settlers, directed by Felipe Gálvez