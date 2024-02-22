MUBI has unveiled next’s streaming lineup, featuring notable new releases, including Felipe Gálvez’s The Settlers, Éric Gravel’s Full Time, C.J. Obasi’s Mami Wata, and Benjamin Mullinkosson’s The Last Year of Darkness.
This March also brings Elaine May’s Ishtar, four features by Mia Hansen-Løve, and a collection of films shot by women cinematographers, with Claire Denis’ Bastards, shot by Agnès Godard, and more. Next month’s collection also features retrospectives of radical German director Margarethe Von Trotta, experimental animator Suzan Pitt, and additions to their continuing retrospective of Takeshi Kitano.
Check out the lineup below, and get 30 days free here.
March 1st
The German Sisters, directed by Margarethe von Trotta | Radical Intimacy: Three by Margarethe von Trotta
The Second Awakening of Christa Klages, directed by Margarethe von Trotta | Radical Intimacy: Three by Margarethe von Trotta
The Promise, directed by Margarethe von Trotta | Radical Intimacy: Three by Margarethe von Trotta
The Father of My Children, directed by Mia Hansen-Løve | Mia Hansen-Løve: Things to Come and Go
Goodbye First Love, directed by Mia Hansen-Løve | Mia Hansen-Løve: Things to Come and Go
Things to Come, directed by Mia Hansen-Løve | Mia Hansen-Løve: Things to Come and Go
Bergman Island, directed by Mia Hansen-Løve | Mia Hansen-Løve: Things to Come and Go
Fireworks, directed by Takeshi Kitano | Takeshi Kitano: Destroy All Yakuza
Kikujiro, directed by Takeshi Kitano | Takeshi Kitano: Destroy All Yakuza
Brother, directed by Takeshi Kitano | Takeshi Kitano: Destroy All Yakuza
The Most Important Thing: Love, directed by Andrzej Zuławski
Incendies, directed by Denis Villeneuve
Ishtar, directed by Elaine May
Greener Grass, directed by Jocelyn DeBoer, Dawn Luebbe
Me and You and Everyone We Know, directed by Miranda July
March 8th
Pina, directed by Wim Wenders | Calling the Shots: Women Cinematographers
Thursday Till Sunday directed by Dominga Sotomayor Castillo | Calling the Shots: Women Cinematographers
Full Time, directed by Éric Gravel
March 15th
27, directed by Flóra Anna Buda
The Last Year of Darkness, directed by Benjamin Mullinkosson
March 22nd
Mami Wata, directed by C.J. ‘Fiery’ Obasi
Asparagus, directed by Suzan Pitt
Joy Street, directed by Suzan Pitt
Crocus, directed by Suzan Pitt
Visitation, directed by Suzan Pitt
Jefferson Circus Songs, directed by Suzan Pitt
March 29th
The Settlers, directed by Felipe Gálvez