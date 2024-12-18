MUBI has unveiled their first streaming lineup of the new year and they are kicking things off in a major way with the streaming debut of Víctor Erice’s masterpiece Close Your Eyes. Additional highlights include the first digital release of Nelson Carlo de los Santos Arias’ Berlinale and NYFF selection Pepe, with the debuts of Luca Guadagnino and James Gray also in the lineup. After releasing the biggest album of 2024, one can get a deeper glimpse into the life and work of Charli XCX with the documentary Charli XCX: Alone Together.

Recently naming Close Your Eyes one of the best films of 2024, Z.W. Lewis said, “Eríce’s latest is the ultimate cinephile catnip: the triumphant return of a director known to only make masterpieces, a film filled with in-group references and nods to cinema history (including a lengthy performance of a song from a Howard Hawks film), and an ending that hinges on the literal power of cinema itself. Thankfully, these qualities are hardly gimmicks; there’s real pathos in this story of a missing director that’s aided by these loving reminders of what makes the seventh art so important to so many. Close Your Eyes commands a secular, cynical audience to remember that art was born out of religion and miracles can still happen if one believes.

January 1st

Little Odessa, directed by James Gray | First Films First

The Protagonists, directed by Luca Guadagnino | First Films First

January 10th

Pepe, directed by Nelson Carlo de los Santos Arias | Nelson Carlo de los Santos Arias: A Double Bill

Cocote, directed by Nelson Carlo de los Santos Arias | Nelson Carlod de los Santos Arias: A Double Bill

January 17th

Buddy, directed by Heddy Honigmann | Animals

Close Your Eyes, directed by Víctor Erice | Latest & Greatest

Los Reyes, directed by Bettina Perut, Iván Osnovikoff | Animals

The Watchman, directed by Ali Cherri | Brief Encounters

January 24th

Touch of Crude, directed by Nicolas Winding Refn | Four Ads by NWR

Beauty is Not a Sin, directed by Nicolas Winding Refn | Four Ads by NWR

The Here After, directed by Magnus von Horn