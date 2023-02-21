MUBI has announced its lineup of streaming offerings for next month, including an epic six-film series dedicated to the brand new restorations of the films of Nina Menkes. The slate also includes a Brian De Palma double bill with Obsession and Body Double as well as Paul Schrader’s Hardcore.

Additional highlights include the Andrea Riseborough-led Please Baby Please, three films by Eugene Kotlyarenko, a Ghost in the Shell double bill, and, ahead of their release of Passages later this year, Ira Sach’s Little Men.

March 1 – Glass Life, directed by Sara Cwynar | Brief Encounters

March 2 – The Great Sadness of Zohara, directed by Nina Menkes | Phantom Cinema: The Films of Nina Menkes

March 3 – Please Baby Please, directed by Amanda Kramer | MUBI Spotlight

March 4 – Hardcore, directed by Paul Schrader

March 5 – Kedi, directed by Ceyda Torun

March 6 – Magdalena Viraga, directed by Nina Menkes |Phantom Cinema: The Films of Nina Menkes

March 7 – Zeros and Ones, directed by Eugene Kotlyarenko | Eugene Kotlyarenko

March 8 – The Cat Has Nine Lives, directed by Ula Stöckl | German Feminist Cinema

March 9 – Queen of Diamonds, directed by Nina Menkes | Phantom Cinema: The Films of Nina Menkes

March 10 – Obsession, directed by Brian De Palma | Brian De Palma: A Double Bill

March 11 – Body Double, directed by Brian De Palma | Brian De Palma: A Double Bill

March 12 – The Lives of Others, directed by Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck | And the Oscar Goes to…

March 13 – Mandara, directed by Akio Jissoji | Akio Jissôji: The Buddhist Trilogy

March 14 – A Wonderful Cloud, directed by Eugene Kotlyarenko | Eugene Kotlyarenko

March 15 – Favourites of the Moon, directed by Otar Iosseliani

March 16 – The Bloody Child, directed by Nina Menkes | Phantom Cinema: The Films of Nina Menkes

March 17 – At Eternity’s Gate, directed by Julian Schnabel | Portrait of the Artist

March 18 – Melancholia, directed by Lars von Trier | Chaos Reigns: The Films of Lars von Trier

March 19 – Terror’s Advocate, directed by Barbet Schroeder

March 20 – Self-Portrait, directed by Joële Walinga

March 21 – Wobble Palace, directed by Eugene Kotlyarenko | Eugene Kotlyarenko

March 22 – Phantom Love, directed by Nina Menkes | Phantom Cinema: The Films of Nina Menkes

March 23 – Ava, directed by Léa Mysius

March 24 – Ghost in the Shell, directed by Mamoru Oshii | Ghost in the Shell

March 25 – Ghost in the Shell 2.0, directed by Mamoru Oshii | Ghost in the Shell

March 26 – In the Fade, directed by Fatih Akın

March 27 – Poem, directed by Akio Jissoji | Akio Jissôji: The Buddhist Trilogy

March 28 – Dissolution, directed by Nina Menkes |Phantom Cinema: The Films of Nina Menkes

March 29 – Switchblade Sisters, directed by Jack Hill

March 30 – The Five Obstructions, directed by Jørgen Leth, Lars von Trier | Chaos Reigns: The Films of Lars von Trier

March 31 – Little Men, directed by Ira Sachs