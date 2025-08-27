Premiering at the Venice Film Festival last fall, where it picked up a few awards, Elizabeth Lo’s documentary Mistress Dispeller captures the unique profession of a woman in China who makes it her life’s duty to break up affairs, helping couples stay married. Picked up by Oscilloscope Laboratories for an October 22 release, with Constance Wu onboard as executive producer, the first trailer and poster have now arrived.

Here’s the synopsis: “In China, a new industry has emerged devoted to helping couples stay married in the face of infidelity. Wang Zhenxi is part of this growing profession and is hired to go undercover and break up affairs by any means necessary; a ‘mistress dispeller.’ Offering strikingly intimate access to a real, unfolding love triangle, Mistress Dispeller documents all sides of what is usually kept behind closed doors. As Teacher Wang attempts to bring a couple back from the edge of crisis, sympathies shift between husband, wife and mistress while emotion, pragmatism and cultural norms collide in this spellbinding look at modern love.”

See the trailer and poster below: