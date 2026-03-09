Following her acclaimed debut I Like Movies, Chandler Levack is gearing up for quite an April 17. Not only will her Adam Sandler-backed third feature Roommates arrive on Netflix, her second feature, Mile End Kicks, will hit theaters on the same day. The TIFF and SXSW premiere is set within Montreal’s 2011 indie music scene and features an ensemble cast including Barbie Ferreira, Devon Bostick, Stanley Simons, Juliette Gariépy, and Jay Baruchel. Ahead of a release from Sumerian Pictures, the first trailer has now arrived.

Here’s the synopsis: “A 24-year-old music critic (Barbie Ferreira) gets romantically involved with two members of the same indie band she is covering, set against Montreal’s vibrant indie music scene in 2011.”

Jared Mobarak said in his review, “Mile End Kicks gives Grace a chance at her dream by packing a bag and moving to Montreal without a safety net. This city is the Canadian music hub. The literal pulse of everything fresh, underground, and worth discovering––the perfect backdrop to get into Morissette’s head and, by extension, her own to write about that album’s personal impact. What Grace doesn’t anticipate, however, is that going from her parents’ home and semi-circles of bearded men quibbling over irrelevant bands to “the scene” brings a steep learning curve. The distractions coming her way were made to derail the most dedicated artists amongst us.”

See the trailer below.