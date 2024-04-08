Like any summer movie slate, the lineup is chock full of sequels and franchise additions, but one of the few that may bring something a bit fresh is the final entry into Ti West’s X slasher trilogy. All starring Mia Goth as Maxine / Pearl, the first film X dropped in early 2022, while its prequel Pearl arrived in September of the same year. While the wait for the sequel, MaXXXine, has been a bit longer, it’ll now finally debut this July. Ahead of the release, A24 has now dropped the first trailer.

Also starring Elizabeth Debicki, Moses Sumney, Michelle Monaghan, Bobby Cannavale, Halsey, Lily Collins, with Giancarlo Esposito and Kevin Bacon, the 1980s-set feature follows the adult film star and aspiring actress Maxine Minx as she finally gets her big break. But as a mysterious killer stalks the starlets of Hollywood, a trail of blood threatens to reveal her sinister past.

“It’s the best script of the three by far. It’s going be the best movie of the three,” Goth told Variety, “It’s the biggest story of the three with the highest stakes and Maxine has gone through so much at this point.” West also noted the franchise may expand, saying, “There is this one weird idea that I have that is kind of… if I explained it, it would make sense. But we’ll see what happens. Let’s get this movie done first, see if people like it. Then we’ll go from there.”

See the trailer below.

MaXXXine opens on July 5, 2024.