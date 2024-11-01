In an era where print magazines continue to shutter (most recently Cinema Scope and Total Film), it’s always a breath of fresh air for the industry of film journalism when a new one enters the game. Metrograph has now unveiled The Metrograph, a new biannual print publication designed by Matt Willey at Pentagram.

Featuring exclusive cover artwork by the renowned cinematographer Ed Lachman, Issue 1 boasts contributions from a remarkable lineup. A sneak peek: novelist Yiyun Li, cartoonist Daniel Clowes, filmmakers Ari Aster, Amalia Ulman, and Ryusuke Hamaguchi, critics Hunter Harris and Thora Siemsen, writer Lucy Sante, cult writer/actor Cookie Mueller, actors Steve Martin and Simon Rex, and many more. Readers can also look forward to The Metrograph Interview #1, where Nick Pinkerton engages the 94-year-old pop culture icon Clint Eastwood in a rare, career-spanning conversation.

Metrograph notes, “Led by the editorial team of Senior Editor Annabel Brady-Brown (co-founder Fireflies Press), Editors Gabriel Jandali Appel (writer, founding business manager The Drift) and Kelli Weston (critic), and Editor-At-Large Nick Pinkerton (critic; screenwriter The Sweet East), with invaluable input from the entire Metrograph staff, The Metrograph embraces great film in all its forms. It promises a rich blend of eclectic content, offering longform interviews, artist portfolios, thought-provoking essays from leading voices in the worlds of art and literature, and intimate profiles of film technicians at work, accompanied by striking original commissioned photography and illustrations. A unique and highly curated publication, its content strikes a perfect balance: seductive yet sophisticated, sharp and rigorous, playful, and fun.”

Christian Grass, Metrograph CEO, says, “We are excited to see Metrograph continue to grow and evolve. We are now reaching a national audience with our online streaming platform Metrograph At Home, and our distribution arm, Metrograph Pictures, while maintaining the core values of community and curation that make 7 Ludlow such a beloved institution. This beautiful new print publication is the logical next step in Metrograph’s evolution.”

Annabel Brady-Brown added, “We’re delighted to announce The Metrograph and to be bringing a new print film publication into the world. Much like the way our Ludlow Street theater debuted at a time when many cinemas were shuttering and quickly reversed the trend, becoming a pioneering force in film culture and an incredibly popular destination, we believe readers are hungry for a publication like The Metrograph that treats film with both intelligence and panache, and that film culture is actually alive and kicking.”

The Metrograph magazine is now available for pre-order and on shelves in bookstores on Tuesday, December 10.