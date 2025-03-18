Quickly following the success of her Best Picture-nominated directorial debut Past Lives, writer-director Celine Song embarked on production on her follow-up last year. Materialists, which brings together the formidable trio of Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, and Pedro Pascal, has now been set for a June 13 wide release from A24 and the first trailer has now arrived.

The film, which features the return of cinematographer Shabier Kirchner, follows a young, ambitious New York City matchmaker named Lucy (Johnson) who finds herself torn between the perfect match and her imperfect ex. With the June release date, we could see A24 heading to Cannes with the film unless they simply want to make it a commercial play.

“Past Lives is one of the best movies I’ve seen in years, number one,” Pascal recently told GQ when asked about teaming with Song. “There’s that simple answer. I met Celine and we became fast friends before the idea of ever working together. It really came down to it being, anything that she may or may not want me to do, I’d be willing to do it as an artist and as a friend. Working with that caliber of talent is the goal ultimately, and so I’m the lucky one for sure.”

See the trailer below, which features an original song by Japanese Breakfast. Pascal also recently starred in a Spike Jonze-directed Apple ad, also available below.