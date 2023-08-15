Five years after his hit directorial debut A Star Is Born, few fall films are arriving with the illustrious pedigree of Bradley Cooper’s sophomore feature Maestro. Produced by both Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg, the biopic on the life of composer-conductor Leonard Bernstein stars Cooper, who co-wrote the script with Josh Singer (First Man, Spotlight), as well as Carey Mulligan, Matt Bomer, Maya Hawke, and Sarah Silverman. Netflix has now released the first trailer ahead of a Venice Film Festival premiere.

“Having worked on a project in the same world [as TÁR], the level of respect that I have for that world and that podium, it is the most terrifying thing I’ve ever experienced,” Cooper told Cate Blanchett last year via IndieWire. “And it’s so odd because so many people — I don’t know if you’ve come across this — but people that I have in the last five years have said, ‘Well, what is it that conductors even do? Aren’t you up there sort of doing like this?’ And my answer is, ‘It’s the absolute hardest thing you could ever want to do. It is impossible.'”

See the trailer below.

Maestro will premiere at the Venice Film Festival, open in theaters November 22 and come to Netflix on December 20.