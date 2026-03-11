It’s hard to believe it’s already been nearly a decade since the release of Zama, but Lucrecia Martel is finally back with her next feature and first feature-length documentary, Our Land (Nuestra Tierra). A deep-dive look into the murder of indigenous Argentine activist Javier Chocobar, the Venice, TIFF, and NYFF selection will now arrive this May. Ahead of Strand Releasing’s May 1 run beginning at NYC’s Film Forum, the new trailer has arrived.

Here’s the synopsis: “Acclaimed Argentinean filmmaker Lucrecia Martel (ZAMA, THE HEADLESS WOMAN) takes a sweeping approach to this tragic true story, triangulating the murder trial of three men, the lives of activist Chocobar and his fellow Chuchagasta people, and the centuries-old, colonialist legacy of land and property theft across Latin America.”

As Martel told us in 2023, “I started working on this film in 2010––so if anything Zama, from 2017, is the sequel. I’m still editing Chocobar. I don’t know if the title will be Chocobar at this point, but the film is all about the crime involving this man. It’s been 13 years. […] I have 300 hours of material. I have edited some parts of it with Miguel Schverdfinger, who edited The Headless Woman and Zama. […] I’m sure it’s going to be much less interesting than many of the documentaries made by filmmakers who make documentaries. But you have to understand this is a topic that is absolutely crucial to my area, to the Salta region.”

See the trailer and poster below.