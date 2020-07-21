Like most film festivals this year, Locarno Film Festival will not be moving ahead as usual. However, they’ve found inventive ways to both celebrate filmmakers they’ve long admired and present films physically and digitally. After announcing a new initiative to support new films by Lucrecia Martel, Lisandro Alonso, Lav Diaz, Wang Bing, Miguel Gomes, and more, they’ve asked this class of talented directors to select their favorite films in Locarno history.

A Journey in the Festival’s History is devoted to Locarno’s 73-year history of showing the best in international cinema. Made up of twenty films, a selection will screen online for those in Switzerland as well as MUBI internationally. On August 5-15, they will also screen in person at Locarno’s theaters.

Lili Hinstin, Artistic Director of the Locarno Film Festival, said, “It would be an impossible task to present a review of the history of the Locarno Film Festival in its entirety: the international full-length features selected since 1946 would add up to over 1,400 titles on their own. Cinephile history, like that of all the arts, is shaped by hidden and unexpected connections between periods, genres and aesthetics. This is the subjective journey that the Festival invites you to join us on this year, a journey led by the gaze of today’s filmmakers, who will also be the creators of the cinema of tomorrow.”

Check out the selections below and learn more here.

Germany, Year Zero (Italy, France, Germany, 1948)

Dir. Roberto Rossellini

Selected by Pierre-François Sauter

Love Meetings (Italy, 1964)

Dir. Pier Paolo Pasolini

Selected by Anna Luif

Entranced Earth (Brazil, 1967)

Dir. Glauber Rocha

Selected by Lisandro Alonso

Charles, Dead or Alive (Switzerland, 1969)

Dir. Alain Tanner

Selected by Raphaël Dubach and Mateo Ybarra

Invasion (Argentina, 1969)

Dir. Hugo Santiago

Selected by Andreas Fontana

In Danger and Deep Distress, the Middleway Spells Certain Death (Germany, 1974)

Dir. Alexander Kluge and Edgar Reitz

Selected by Juliana Rojas

India Song (France, 1975)

Dir. Marguerite Duras

Selected by Helena Wittmann

Perfumed Nightmare (Philippines, 1977)

Dir. Kidlat Tahimik

Selected by Verena Paravel and Lucien Castaing-Taylor

Land of Fire All Night Long (Switzerland, 1981)

Dir. Clemens Klopfenstein and Remo Legnazzi

Selected by Michael Koch

Stranger Than Paradise (US, Germany, 1984)

Dir. Jim Jarmusch

Selected by Marí Alessandrini

The Terrorizers (Taiwan, 1986)

Dir. Edward Yang

Selected by Eric Baudelaire

The Jester (Portugal, 1987)

Dir. José Alvaro Morais

Selected by Miguel Gomes

The Seventh Continent (Austria, 1989)

Dir. Michael Haneke

Selected by Lav Diaz

Metropolitan (US, 1990)

Dir. Whit Stillman

Selected by Axelle Ropert

Rapado (Argentina, Netherlands, 1992)

Dir. Martín Rejtman

Selected by Lucrecia Martel

Au Nom du Christ (Ivory Coast, Switzerland, 1993)

Dir. Roger Gnoan M’Bala

Selected by Mohammed Soudani

A Moment of Innocence (Iran, France, 1996)

Dir. Mohsen Makhmalbaf

Selected by Miko Revereza

Horse Money (Portugal, 2014)

Dir. Pedro Costa

Selected by WANG Bing

No Home Movie (Belgium, France, 2015)

Dir. Chantal Akerman

Selected by Cyril Schäublin

M (France, 2018)

Dir. Yolande Zauberman

Selected by Elie Grappe