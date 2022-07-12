Lodge Kerrigan’s Keane has languished on DVD for the better part of 20 years—exactly the environment that makes it the rare modern(ish) film we might call a cult favorite, but hardly deserving treatment all the same. But as evidence good things can still happen in this world, the film’s been given a 4K restoration and, courtesy Grasshopper Film, summer release.

Ahead of an August 19 opening at Film at Lincoln Center, a new preview and poster for the Steven Soderbergh-produced film has arrived. Starring Damian Lewis as a man obsessed with the abduction of his daughter, Keane was immensely well-regarded upon its debut in 2004 and it’s easier to understand why looking at this preview—the image and sound are vivid in a way that would’ve been impossible to capture outside a 35mm print.

Find preview and poster below: