After making a career in sitcoms and comedies, Kevin James is traveling down a darker path. The King of Queens and Paul Blart actor is playing a neo-Nazi who terrorizes a family in the search for a certain item. Coming from Cary Murnion and Jonathan Milott (the directing duo behind Cooties and Bushwick), the first trailer has now landed ahead of a June digital release.

We’ve seen the likes of Jim Carrey, Robin Williams, Sarah Silverman, Kristen Wiig, Bill Murray, Adam Sandler, and more pivot to darker material, and here James seems to be strictly chewing the horror-thriller scenery. Also starring Lulu Wilson, Amanda Brugel, Robert Maillet and Joel McHale, see the trailer below.

Spunky and rebellious, Becky (Lulu Wilson) is brought to a weekend getaway at a lake house by her father Jeff (Joel McHale) in an effort to try to reconnect. The trip immediately takes a turn for the worse when a group of convicts on the run, led by the merciless Dominick (Kevin James), suddenly invade the lake house.

Becky opens on June 5.