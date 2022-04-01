It’s been half a decade since the release of a new Kathryn Bigelow film, but now thankfully it looks like we won’t have to wait much longer. Following 2017’s Detroit, the Oscar-winning director has set her sights on her next project.

THR reports she’ll be teaming with Netflix for the thriller Aurora, written by David Koepp and based on his own forthcoming novel, set to hit bookstores this June. Check out the book’s official synopsis via Amazon below:

In Aurora, Illinois, Aubrey Wheeler is just trying to get by after her semi-criminal ex-husband split, leaving behind his unruly teenage son. Then the lights go out—not just in Aurora but across the globe. A solar storm has knocked out power almost everywhere. Suddenly, all problems are local, very local, and Aubrey must assume the mantle of fierce protector of her suburban neighborhood. Across the country lives Aubrey’s estranged brother, Thom. A fantastically wealthy, neurotically over-prepared Silicon Valley CEO, he plans to ride out the crisis in a gilded desert bunker he built for maximum comfort and security. But the complicated history between the siblings is far from over, and what feels like the end of the world is just the beginning of several long-overdue reckonings—which not everyone will survive . . . Aurora is suspenseful storytelling—both large scale and small—at its finest.

Described as “scary, funny, and thought-provoking” by Scott Frank and a “real page-turner” by Stephen King, it’s a delight to see Bigelow returning to more genre-tinged suspense after her more recent politically-minded outings. With a reported budget of around $100 million, it also sounds like she’s getting all the resources she needs and Koepp, coming off the entertainingly resourceful Kimi, is back to a large canvas once again.

As we await more details, check out Bigelow’s latest work below, an iPhone 13 Pro commercial.