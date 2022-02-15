While we’re hopeful that 2022 may see the premiere of two new Claire Denis films, the first one has now seen the light of day. Fire (aka Both Sides of the Blade), shot during the pandemic, recently premiered at Berlinale, will stop by Film at Lincoln Center’s Rendez-Vous with French Cinema next month, and arrive this summer via IFC Films. Ahead of the release, the first trio of clips have now arrived, which preview the story of a love triangle, with a cast featuring Juliette Binoche, Vincent Lindon, Grégoire Colin, Issa Perica, Bulle Ogier, and Mati Diop.

Rory O’Connor said in his review, “In Fire a romance breaks down and threatens to break up in a stylish apartment overlooking the sweet Parisian skyline. The director is of course Claire Denis, a filmmaker whose last work began in a place that looked like Eden and ended in a spaceship plummeting toward no less than a black hole. A baroque melodrama that might just maybe be a trolling farce, Fire‘s concerns are of a more earthbound variety–though if the insistent strings of Tindersticks’ score are something to go by, they are of no less importance. (Yeah right.)”

Watch the three clips below.

Watch the Berlinale red carpet and press conference below, beginning around the 22-minute mark.

Fire will be released this summer by IFC Films.