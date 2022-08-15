Usually taking a handful of years to develop her projects, Jessica Hausner has now finally embarked on her follow-up to 2019’s Little Joe. The Austrian director, also behind the acclaimed Lourdes and Amour Fou, has also expanded her cast of the drama, titled Club Zero.

Screen Daily reports that Mia Wasikowska, Luke Barber, Sidse Babett Knudsen, Amir El-Masry, Elsa Zylberstein, and Mathieu Demy round out the case of the psychological drama. Wasikowska stars as Miss Novak, a new teacher at an elite school “who forms a strong bond with five of the students, which takes a dangerous turn.” Babett Knudsen will take the role of the principal and El-Masry that of a teacher.

With a UK shoot now underway, it’ll head to Austria this fall ahead of a likely 2023 festival premiere. See the first behind-the-scenes image above as we await more details.