A radically-defiant artist, Iranian director Jafar Panahi has been making some of the most vital––both artistically and politically––works of the last three decades. Though the filmmaker was recently jailed for six years due to support of anti-government protests, his latest work will arrive starting this week. Ahead of the release of No Bears starting this Friday at Film Forum, the U.S. trailer has now landed, courtesy of Sideshow and Janus Films.

David Katz said in his review, “One of the greatest appeals of No Bears is that it feels like Curb Your Enthusiasm: Panahi or Curb Your Enthusiasm: Jabbar, after the northwestern, sub-200-citizen Iranian border village it takes place in. After Panahi’s by-necessity leading roles in his work from This Is Not a Film onwards, the man has really grown into his screen presence; he even now has Larry David’s gait and smart-casual wardrobe, pootling his way into all kinds of trouble from the smallest social misunderstandings.”

No Bears opens on December 23 in NYC, on January 13 in LA, and will expand.