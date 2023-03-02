If you saw Brandon Cronenberg’s Infinity Pool well over a month ago in theaters, you were greeted with the first trailer for Daniel Goldhaber’s tense TIFF hit How to Blow Up a Pipeline. Starring Ariela Barer, Kristine Froseth, Lukas Gage, Forrest Goodluck, Sasha Lane, Jayme Lawson, Marcus Scribner, Jake Weary, Irene Bedard, and Olive Jane Lorraine, the preview has now made its way online ahead of an April 7 release from NEON. As the title reveals, the film follows a crew of young environmental activists who execute a daring mission to sabotage an oil pipeline in a thriller that is part high-stakes heist, part radical exploration of direct action as climate activism.

Jared Mobarak said in his review, “Logan (Lukas Gage) meets Shawn (Marcus Scribner) holding a red-covered book within a section of a bookstore both men are trolling for like-minded individuals. Our assumption is that the color means he’s leafing through Andreas Malm’s nonfiction How to Blow Up a Pipeline, in which the author argues for sabotage as a legitimate form of climate activism while also criticizing the pacifism and fatalism that has otherwise dominated the conversation instead. It makes sense, then, why Logan smirks before relaying how it “doesn’t actually explain how to build a bomb.” It doesn’t have to when there are numerous resources that already do—the stuff that will probably land you on an FBI watchlist. That’s not the point. The point is that those bombs should be built.”

See the trailer and poster below.

How to Blow Up a Pipeline opens on April 7.