Following their transportive adventure The Tale of King Crab, directors Alessio Rigo de Righi and Matteo Zoppis have now returned and this time with a major star in tow. Starring John C. Reilly as Buffalo Bill, Heads or Tails also brings together Nadia Tereszkiewicz, Alessandro Borghi, Peter Lanzani, Mirko Artuso, Gabrielle Silli, and Gianni Garko. Ahead of a theatrical and digital release for the Cannes selection beginning April 10 from Samuel Goldwyn Films, the new U.S. trailer has landed.

Here’s the synopsis: “After a deadly rodeo and a stolen kiss, Rosa and her cowboy lover ﬂee across the Italian wilderness, pursued by Buffalo Bill himself — on a hunt for the legends he helped create.”

Rory O’Connor said in his review, “I could name few living filmmakers better equipped for the Western than Alessio Rigo de Righi and Matteo Zoppis. The duo behind The Tale of King Crab––a film I revere like a sacred relic––have created their own niche in contemporary Italian magical realism, somewhere adjacent to Alice Rohrwacher and Pietro Marcello while very much its own thing. Their latest is called Heads or Tails and it’s another of the filmmakers’ ethereal campfire stories. If perhaps not the fullest realization of their Western potential, it will certainly do until that gets here.”

See the trailer below.