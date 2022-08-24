Naomi Watts certainly has a predilection for leading English-language remakes of Austrian psychological horror hits. After starring in Michael Haneke’s remake of his own Funny Games, the actress is now taking part in Matt Sobel’s Goodnight Mommy, a retelling of Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala’s 2014 horror feature. Ahead of a September 16 release on Prime Video, the first trailer has now arrived.

The film follows twin brothers (Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti) who arrive at their mother’s (Naomi Watts) country home to discover her face covered in bandages. The result, she explains, is from recent cosmetic surgery, but they immediately sense that something doesn’t add up. She sets strange new house rules, smokes in her bathroom, and secretly rips up a drawing they gave her—things their loving mother would never do. As her behavior grows increasingly bizarre and erratic, a horrifying thought takes root in the boys’ minds: The sinking suspicion that the woman beneath the gauze, who’s making their food and sleeping in the next room, isn’t their mother at all.

See the trailer below.

Goodnight Mommy arrives on Prime Video on September 16.