We’re now just two months away from Paul Thomas Anderson’s highly anticipated One Battle After Another. Ahead of the September 26 release, which features an IMAX and 70mm roll-out, Warner Bros. has now finally started to kick up the marketing as the first full Kendrick Lamar-backed trailer has arrived along with a set of character posters.

Marking the director’s long-awaited collaboration with Leonardo DiCaprio after they attempted to work together for Boogie Nights some three decades ago, the action-thriller-comedy draws from Thomas Pynchon’s sprawling 1990 novel Vineland. While the novel was set in the Reagan era, PTA has shifted to the modern day, telling the story of a father who has left behind his radical past and is now living a quiet life on the lam with his daughter. When Sean Penn’s white supremacist Colonel character returns from the past to track them down, they must go on the run.

With a cast also featuring Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, Benicio del Toro, Chase Infiniti, Wood Harris, and Alana Haim, we reported from the first test screenings that the film features “loads of action and car chases”––including a “phenomenal” one in the climax––and is the “closest we’ll ever get” to a full-on PTA action movie.

Watch below.