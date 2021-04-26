Marking one of the longest breaks between features during his prolific career, Steven Spielberg is returning this winter with his Tony Kushner-scripted West Side Story remake, delayed from a year prior due to the pandemic. Led by Rachel Zegler, Ansel Elgort, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Mike Faist, Corey Stoll, and Brian d’Arcy James––and featuring a supporting turn by star of the 1961 original, Rita Moreno––the first trailer has now arrived.

“This story is not only a product of its time, but that time has returned, and it’s returned with a kind of social fury,” Spielberg told Vanity Fair. “I really wanted to tell that Puerto Rican, Nuyorican experience of basically the migration to this country and the struggle to make a living, and to have children, and to battle against the obstacles of xenophobia and racial prejudice.”

Watch the trailer below, along with the trailer for a forthcoming Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It, opening on June 18.

West Side Story opens on December 10.