After releasing two films last year with Hit Man and the rather-overlooked God Save Texas: Hometown Prison, the ever-prolific Richard Linklater returns in 2025 with another pairing. Earlier this year he premiered Blue Moon at Berlinale. Ahead of that film’s October release, he’s at Cannes to premiere Nouvelle Vague, his tribute to the French New Wave and chronicle of the making of Breathless––all directed in the style of Jean-Luc Godard’s landmark debut. A first trailer has arrived for the feature (still seeking U.S. distribution) ahead of the premiere.

The cast includes Guillaume Marbeck as Jean-Luc Godard, Zoey Deutch as Jean Seberg, Aubry Dullin as Jean-Paul Belmondo, Matthieu Penchinat as Raoul Coutard, Adrien Rouyard as François Truffaut, Antoine Besson as Claude Chabrol, Roxane Rivière as Agnès Varda, Jean-Jacques Le Vessier as Jean Cocteau, Côme Thieulin as Éric Rohmer, Laurent Mothe as Roberto Rossellini, Jonas Marmy as Jacques Rivette, and more.

Watch the impressive trailer below.