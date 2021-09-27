Considering how little we’ve seen from it, it’s hard to believe Paul Thomas Anderson is putting the finishing touches on his next feature Licorice Pizza. Will it be a high school ensemble film? A movie about Hollywood? Or about local politics? We wager it may be a mix of all three (and more), and the excitement of not knowing precisely what to expect will hopefully be intact until opening day.

What we do know, however, is it stars Philip Seymour Hoffman’s son, Cooper Hoffman, as well as Bradley Cooper, Alana Haim, Benny Safdie, Nate Mann, Skyler Gisondo, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Destry Allyn Spielberg, Tom Waits, Maya Rudolph and Sean Penn.

Now, after a special theatrical-only debut, the first trailer has been released online, which can be seen below.

Licorice Pizza arrives on November 26 in limited release and expands wide on Christmas.