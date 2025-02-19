After working with such directors as Werner Herzog, Sidney Lumet, William Friedkin, Guillermo del Toro, Rian Johnson, Jeff Nichols, and many more, Michael Shannon embarked on his directorial debut a few years ago. Eric LaRue, scripted by Brett Neveu based on his play that debuted in 2022, will now finally arrive in theaters on April 4 and digitally on April 11. Ahead of the release, Magnolia Pictures has now released the first trailer for the film starring Judy Greer, Alexander Skarsgård, Alison Pill, Paul Sparks, and Tracy Letts.

Here’s the synopsis: “In ERIC LARUE, Janice (Greer) is coping with the fallout after her son murders three of his high school classmates. Struggling and moving through life as if in a haze, she is unable to let go of her anger and frustration. While her husband (Skarsgård) has found refuge at a new church, Janice finds it hard to seek solace in her faith despite her pastor’s pleas to heal her wounds by meeting with the mothers of her son’s victims. As Janice ponders what that meeting could achieve for her and her community, ERIC LARUE asks audiences to witness the frayed emotional ripples that violent acts can engender.”

See the trailer and poster below.