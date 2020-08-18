Boasting one of the more impressive ensembles at TIFF last year, Roger Michell’s latest drama Blackbird stars Susan Sarandon, Kate Winslet, Mia Wasikowska, Sam Neill, Rainn Wilson, Bex Taylor-Klaus, and Lindsay Duncan. A remake of the Danish film Silent Heart, the film follows Sarandon’s character, who desires to end her long battle with ALS through assisted suicide, and so she invites her family over for the weekend for one final gathering. Ahead of a September release va Screen Media, the first trailer and poster have now arrived.

Jared Mobarak said in our TIFF review, “It’s not every day that an international remake retains the same screenwriter, but that’s the case with Christian Torpe and his script for the Danish film Silent Heart moving to director Roger Michell’s hands as Blackbird. I haven’t seen the original, but the subject’s universality has me thinking very little besides cultural changes were necessary for the translation. Assisted suicide is a hot-button issue in many countries and a family’s ability to get on-board a member’s decision to go through with one is tough no matter where they hail. It doesn’t matter if that acquiescence gets everyone together for a final weekend either because death’s finality is easier to handle in the abstract. Second thoughts, new revelations, and plain old fear will risk resolve as the time grows nearer.”

See the trailer below.

Lily (Susan Sarandon) and Paul (Sam Neill) summon their loved ones to their beach house for one final gathering after Lily decides to end her long battle with ALS. The couple is planning a loving weekend complete with holiday traditions, but the mood becomes strained when unresolved issues surface between Lily and her daughters Jennifer (Kate Winslet) and Anna (Mia Wasikowska). Joining the collective farewell are Lily’s son in law (Rainn Wilson), her lifelong friend (Lindsay Duncan), daughter’s partner (Bex Taylor-Klaus) and grandson (Anson Boon). Her story is ultimately one of hope, love and a celebration of life.



Blackbird opens in theaters and digitally on September 18.