Set for a world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival today, Alpha provides Julia Ducournau the unenviable task of following 2021’s Palme d’Or winner Titane. Starring Mélissa Boros, Golshifteh Farahani, Tahar Rahim, Emma Mackey, and Finnegan Oldfield, the film now has a first teaser ahead of NEON’s October 2025 theatrical release.

Here’s the brief synopsis: “Alpha, a troubled 13-year-old lives with her single mom. Their world collapses the day she returns from school with a tattoo on her arm.” While running a scant 40 seconds, the teaser introduces a family drama with a dark twist.

“How are you born into the world when everything is dying? That’s the question of the film,” the director tells Vanity Fair. “Alpha comes from this love that I have for this very transitional, uncomfortable space. It has to do with your body changing, specific smells, your own habitat—being between an animal and a human. It’s something I find incredibly human.”

See the teaser trailer below.