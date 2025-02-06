After Bait and Enys Men proved to be a pair of the most tactile, distinctive films of the last few years, director Mark Jenkin is expanding scope for his latest. The Cornish director finished production in secret this past summer on his time-travel mystery drama Rose of Nevada, which continues The Beast and The End star George MacKay’s auteur streak, while joined by Callum Turner. The first image and plot details have now finally arrived courtesy of Deadline.

Here’s the synopsis: “In a forgotten fishing village, a boat mysteriously appears in the old harbour. The Rose of Nevada, lost at sea with all hands 30 years ago, has returned. For the few who remember, it’s a sign. The Rose of Nevada must go out to sea again, maybe then the luck of the devastated village will turn. Nick (MacKay) takes a job aboard the boat in an attempt to provide for his young family. Alongside him, newly arrived Liam (Turner) joins the crew, desperate to escape his past. They head to sea and after a successful trip return to harbour. But something is amiss. They’ve slipped back in time and the villagers greet them as if they are the original crew.”

“We’re delighted to bring this atmospheric and eerie chiller from the brilliant mind of Mark Jenkin to EFM,” stated Protagonist’s Bishop. “The unsettling mystery of Rose of Nevada is the perfect draw for discerning global audiences, featuring a stellar ensemble British cast.”

Ama Ampadu, Senior Production and Development Executive at the BFI, said: “Mark Jenkin has a unique vision and distinctive approach to the craft of filmmaking, and we are thrilled to be supporting him and his long-time producer, Denzil Monk, to work at this larger and more ambitious scale. We’re immensely excited for both his devoted fans and new global audiences to experience his hauntingly beautiful, time-bending sea-fishing tale, which masterfully blends Cornish identity with universal themes.”

Farhana Bhula, Head of Creative at Film4, added: “Mark is a truly singular filmmaker and it’s a privilege to support him, Denzil, and their talented cast and crew to realise his most ambitious project yet. Shot entirely on location in Cornwall, Rose of Nevada combines Mark’s unique cinematic approach with a gripping narrative and extraordinary performances to spellbinding effect.”

See the first image below ahead of a likely 2025 festival premiere.