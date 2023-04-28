After half-a-decade break since The Favourite, Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos is returning with two new films. First up is Poor Things, which brings together Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe, Mark Ruffalo, Ramy Youssef, Jerrod Carmichael, Christopher Abbott, Margaret Qualley, and Kathryn Hunter. Searchlight Pictures have now unveiled the first images along with a release date.

Scripted by Tony McNamara based on Alasdair Gray’s 1992 novel, the studio has set a September 8, 2023 release date, which means its primed for a Venice Film Festival debut but will likely miss out on TIFF and certainly NYFF. The film was also recently rated R for “strong and pervasive sexual content, graphic nudity, disturbing material, gore, and language.”

Check out the new synopsis, along with the first look images, above and below, and stay tuned for more details on this film and Lanthimos’ other upcoming feature AND.