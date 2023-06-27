Following last year’s Meet Me in the Bathroom, another documentary capturing a vital moment for indie rock is arriving this summer. The Elephant 6 Recording Co. explores the ’90s rock collective that launched Neutral Milk Hotel, The Olivia Tremor Control, The Apples in Stereo, Elf Power, Of Montreal, and more. Ahead of an August 25th theatrical release and September 1 digital release by Greenwich Entertainment, the first trailer has now arrived.

Directed by C.B. Stockfleth and produced by Lance Bangs, the documentary features never-before-seen footage of the bands shot by Bangs, as well as interviews with Elephant 6 members––Robert Schneider, Bill Doss, Will Cullen Hart and many more––and notable fans including Elijah Wood, David Cross, Danger Mouse, and James Mercer.

Here’s the synopsis: “Around 1985, a group of Ruston, LA area high schoolers began experimenting with whatever random instruments and gear they could lay their hands on. Fanning out across the country to locations like Denver, CO and Athens, GA, their musical coming of age coincided with the new consumer availability of old-school 4 and 8 track recording technology and cassette tapes. Sharing like-minded sensibilities, influenced by past sounds and psychedelia, and with little to distract them, their efforts to create whole new musical worlds became the bands the Olivia Tremor Control, Neutral Milk Hotel, the Apples In Stereo and many more. While the collective grew to a natural breaking point, its founding members overcame obstacles and remained closely bonded, reuniting for tours and still collaborating today.”

See the trailer and poster below.

The Elephant 6 Recording Co. opens on August 25 in theaters and arrives digitally on September 1.