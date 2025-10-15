It’s that frenzied time of year as each country puts forth its pick for Best International Feature at the Academy Awards; the decision is always striking when the selection is for a directorial debut, showing utmost confidence in an emerging director. Such is the case for Slovenia’s official entry, Urška Djukić’s debut feature Little Trouble Girls, which opened Berlinale’s new Perspectives Competition section, where the film won the FIPRESCI Award; it’s also shortlisted for the European Film Awards. Kino Lorber picked up the drama for a U.S. theatrical release beginning December 5, and we’re pleased to exclusively debut the first trailer.

Here’s the synopsis: “At her mother’s urging, introverted 16-year-old Lucia (Jara Sofija Ostan) joins her Catholic school’s all-girls choir, where she befriends Ana-Maria (Mina Švajger), a popular older student. When the choir travels to a countryside convent for a weekend retreat of intensive rehearsals, Lucia navigates the unfamiliar surroundings, complex teenage social structures, and her own awakening sexuality. A series of initiations, including an eye-opening experience with a handsome construction worker, test Lucia’s friendship with Ana-Maria and the other girls, as she begins to question her beliefs and disrupt the harmony within the choir. This stunning feature debut by award-winning Slovenian filmmaker Urška Djukić had its world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival and won the Best Cinematography prize at Tribeca.”

“With Little Trouble Girls, I wanted to explore the mysteries of the senses as tools for understanding ourselves. I think the long-standing taboo around sexuality has left us still unable to fully understand or harness its potential power,” said the director. “The body has its own instinctive intelligence, guiding us if we listen carefully. The concept of sinful sexuality and the lack of education around it is a clever mechanism to disconnect individuals from their inner source of power. I’d say it’s important to allow ourselves to hear and trust our intuition, even when it contradicts societal norms. People deeply connected to their bodies are less easily controlled because they trust their internal guidance more than external directives.”

See the exclusive trailer below.