Named one of the 10 best films of Cahiers du Cinéma back in 2023, Rabah Ameur-Zaïmeche’s crime thriller The Temple Woods Gang is finally getting a proper U.S. release later this year from Several Futures. However, New York City audiences will have a chance to see it next week as part of a special screening at L’Alliance New York. The March 12 screening will be followed by a conversation with Paola Raiman, Chloé Folens, and Taddeo Reihnardt, film programmers from Le Clef Revival in Paris as part of their NYC tour, and critic/translator Nicholas Elliott. Ahead of the special event, we’re pleased to exclusively debut the U.S. trailer and poster.

Here’s the synopsis: “A gang of small-time criminals in a working-class French suburb stage a daring heist against a mysterious foreign tycoon and pay the consequences in the latest and possibly greatest feature from under-sung French-Algerian master Rabah Ameur-Zaïmeche. With a plot as taut—and thrilling—as the best of Jean-Pierre Melville, The Temple Woods Gang ranges wide thematically, offering both a nuanced vision of the banlieue and an incisive analysis of contemporary class relations and the circulation of global capital. But perhaps the film’s most affecting aspect is its representation of community and the deep ties that cement it.”

See the exclusive trailer and poster below.