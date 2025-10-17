A few years ago at DocLisboa we praised I Saw, in which exiled Russian filmmaker Vadim Kostrov revisits an innocent day. The director is returning to the festival this year, world premiering his latest film Towards the Light in the International Competition today. Ahead of the premiere, we’re pleased to exclusively premiere the first trailer.

Here’s the synopsis: “Shot on Mini DV and mostly in Paris, Towards the Light is a personal diary of exile. Through images of light, landscapes and memory, the film captures a year (2023) of reflective solitude in exile for Russian filmmaker Vadim Kostrov and his wife, artist Natasha Goncharova. A poetic meditation on displacement, loss and the search for light through darkness.”

Watch the trailer below or here.