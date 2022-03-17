Premiering at Berlinale in 2020, where it picked up the Panorama Audience Award, Srdan Golubović’s Father (aka Otac) is now set for a theatrical release beginning April 15 at NYC’s New Plaza and April 22 at LA’s Laemmle Royal. We’re pleased to debut the exclusive trailer for the drama, courtesy of Dekanalog, which follows Croatian actor Goran Bogdan (Fargo) as a––you guessed it!––father on a journey of perseverance for his family.

In a small town in Serbia, Nikola (Bogdan), a day laborer and father of two, is ordered to give up his children to social services after poverty and hunger drive his wife to commit a desperate act. Until he can provide adequate conditions for their upbringing, the children will be placed in foster care. Despite Nikola’s best efforts and several appeals, social services refuse to return his children, leaving him feeling hopeless. But when Nikola discovers the local administration may be corrupt, he decides to travel across Serbia on foot and take his case directly to the national ministry in Belgrade.

Watch below the exclusive trailer for the film also starring Boris Isaković, Nada Šargin, Milica Janevski, Muharem Hamzić, Ajla Šantić, Vahid Džanković, Jovo Maksić, Milan Marić, and Nikola Rakocevic.

Father opens on April 15 at NYC’s New Plaza and April 22 at LA’s Laemmle Royal.