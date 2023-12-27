Kicking off the new year, NYC’s Quad Cinema will present a retrospective of French filmmaker Christian Carion in anticipation of his latest feature Driving Madeleine, with the director in person. At the Wheel: The Films of Christian Carion, taking place January 8-11, includes his Oscar-nominated 2005 WWI drama Joyeux Noël, starring Diane Kruger and Guillaume Canet, on 35mm; his Ennio Morricone-scored 2015 WWII drama Come What May; his 2017 thriller My Son, a reunion with Canet also starring Mélanie Laurent; his own remake of My Son, starring James McAvoy and Claire Foy, from 2021; plus his personal pick of Steven Spielberg’s first feature Duel; along with a sneak preview of his latest film.

His latest film, which follows a nonagenarian (French national treasure Line Renaud) on a cab ride through Paris and down memory lane, driven by a tightlipped cabbie (Dany Boon), will have the sneak peak on January 11 ahead of its opening on January 12. Before shooting largely at the wheel, with Driving Madeleine centered on a drive around Paris, Carion and his team watched Duel for inspiration, citing it as the film that best demonstrates how to film in a car.

Christian Carion will be in person for select screenings including Joyeux Noël, Duel, and the special preview screening of his new film Driving Madeleine.

Ahead of the retrospective, we’re pleased to premiere the exclusive trailer, edited by Erin Neitzel, below.

At the Wheel: The Films of Christian Carion takes place Jan. 8-11, 2024 at NYC’s Quad Cinema.