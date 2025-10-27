Premiering back at the Sundance Film Festival in 2002, renowned Native American novelist and screenwriter Sherman Alexie’s feature debut The Business of Fancydancing has now been restored and is coming to theaters next month. The film embodies what Alexie described as a “tribal, sovereign, and literary mode of making feature films”—a deeply collaborative process that allowed them to retain creative control and to work free from the commercial constraints of the industry. Ahead of a release from Kino Lorber, which has teamed with Milestone Films, beginning November 14 at NYC’s The Quad before expanding to select cities, we’re pleased to exclusively debut a new trailer and poster.

Here’s the synopsis: “Since their high school graduation, former Spokane Reservation best friends Seymour (Evan Adams, Smoke Signals) and Aristotle (Gene Tagaban) have taken different paths. Both ventured off to college in Seattle, but while Seymour embraced the opportunities of the white world, Aristotle returned home embittered. Sixteen years later, they are brought together following the sudden death of an old childhood buddy. Seymour, now an openly gay poet and unofficial spokesman for Native American, is met with resentment on “the rez.” As the wake, tensions are heightened, and Aristotle’s long festering bitterness is dangerously exposed.”

See the exclusive trailer below.