A selection at Locarno, New York, BFI London, Viennale, Tokyo, and more film festivals, Marta Mateus’ Fire of Wind was one of the most formally striking feature debuts I saw last year. Picked up by Cinema Guild, the Pedro Costa-produced feature will now begin its theatrical release at NYC’s Anthology Film Archives beginning this Friday, October 31, with Mateus in person. Ahead of the release, we’re pleased to exclusively debut the trailer and poster for the film produced by Mateus and Costa of Clarão Companhia, in collaboration with Fabrice Aragno of Casa Azul Films and Richard Copans of Les Films d’Ici.

Here’s the synopsis: “The feature debut of Portuguese filmmaker Marta Mateus is a forceful collision of documentary reality and myth. In the Alentejo region of southern Portugal, where Mateus is from, a peasant community of grape-pickers become agents in an open-air ritual of remembrance and rebellion. It’s harvest time and there’s discontent in the fields. Suddenly, a black bull is on the loose, and the laborers must scramble for refuge high up in the oak trees. As the specter of the beast looms below, they share bread and wine, memories and dreams, the history of the landscape and of struggles past and present. Night begins to fall, and time swells. The wind that brings the heatwave, it burns. A fable-like film rich with language and monumental gesture, FIRE OF WIND announces a rare voice in contemporary cinema, an artist of deep political commitment steeped in the great filmmaking traditions of Portugal, all the while forging a singular new path forward.”

“Mateus is a rare filmmaker, one whose deep sense of form, language, gesture, and poetry is inseparable from her political commitment to the working class of her home region,” Cinema Guild’s Edward McCarry said. “Her first feature heralds an essential vision in contemporary film. We are very proud to be releasing it in the cinema.”

See the exclusive trailer and poster below.