After crafting a promising debut with The Sharks, a Best Director winner at Sundance in 2019, Uruguayan filmmaker Lucía Garibaldi is back with her second feature. A Bright Future (Un futuro brillante) will world-premiere on June 5 at the Viewpoints section of the 2025 Tribeca Festival. Ahead of this, we’re pleased to exclusively debut the first trailer for the film starring Martina Paseggi, Soledad Pelayo, Sofia Gala, and Alfonso Tort.

Here’s the synopsis: “Elisa lives with her mother in a housing complex suspended in time, where large-scale fumigations are routine. Pets have disappeared and the population is mostly elderly. The most promising young people are sent to the North, a promised land where ‘history is being rewritten without mistakes.’ Elisa, the last young person in her community, is selected to go. Her mother, a devoted believer in the North, works double shifts to win a coveted travel auction. Elisa’s older sister was sent there before, and now their mother dreams of reuniting the three of them. The arrival of Leonor, an enigmatic nurse with a prosthetic leg, disrupts the routine: Elisa discovers that her youth is a highly desired commodity. As the adaptation process advances, her sister’s cold messages and the North’s obsession with perfection and productivity plant seeds of doubt. Elisa refuses to become just another piece of the new order, even if her resistance makes her the most coveted of all.”

“This story comes from a place of inquietude about how, behind the image of development or progress, there often lies an impulse to suppress doubt, idleness, fragility, everything that makes us human,” said the director. “The film portrays a world that is not strictly dystopian, but merely displaced, where affection, memory, and desire emerge as underground forces, despite attempts to regulate or eradicate them. Through the mise-en-scène, I sought to exaggerate the relationship between the everyday and the disturbing aspects of our world, within this fictional setting: they coexist within the same space.”

See the exclusive trailer below and get tickets here.