After the fascinating Space Dogs and Dreaming Dogs, directors Elsa Kremser and Levin Peter are shifting their perspective beyond the canine world with their forthcoming Locarno Film Festival premiere, the drama-romance White Snail starring Marya Imbro, Mikhail Senkov, Olga Reptuh, and Andrei Sauchanka. We’re pleased to exclusively premiere a first trailer ahead of the film’s debut next week.

Here’s the synopsis: “A Belarusian model dreaming of a career in China finds herself drawn to a mysterious loner who works the night shift at a morgue. Their encounter unsettles her sense of body, beauty, and mortality. The fragile love story of two outsiders who turn each other’s worlds upside down and discover that they are not alone.”

“Through White Snail, we seek to awaken a sense of connection, helping us feel less alone in our struggles while rousing the courage not to hide our flaws and the willingness to show vulnerability,” said the directors. “Our work seeks to reveal what often remains unseen – a perspective free from nostalgia and Eastern European stereotypes. We tell stories from a country whose stories rarely reach beyond its borders.”

See our exclusive trailer premiere below and learn more here.