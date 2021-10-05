Following screenings at the Berlin International Film Festival, Art of the Real, Cinéma du Réel, and more, Cinema Guild will release Joshua Bonnetta’s hypnotic, transportive new feature The Two Sights this month. Ahead of an October 22 opening at New York’s Anthology Film Archives, we’re pleased to debut the exclusive new trailer.

The first solo feature from Bonnetta (co-director of El Mar La Mar), The Two Sights (An Dà Shealladh) explores the disappearing tradition of second sight in the Outer Hebrides of Scotland. As we listen to locals’ accounts of haunting experiences—phantom horses, ghost voices and other supernatural phenomena—Bonnetta connects their testimonies with striking 16mm images and a carefully curated sonic montage of the physical and aural environment of these enchanted islands. The Two Sights is an ethnographic marvel of non-fiction filmmaking that thrills the eyes and ears, inviting us to an extra-sensory beyond.

Watch the trailer below.

The Two Sights opens on October 22 at NYC’s Anthology Film Archives.