A selection at Berlinale and New Directors/New Films, Jacqueline Lentzou’s Greek drama Moon, 66 Questions is now finally getting a release next month courtesy of Film Movement. The film follows twentysomething Artemis (Sofia Kokkali), who after years of distance, tentatively decides to return to Athens and care for her father, Paris (Lazaros Georgakopoulous), after his recent decline in health. As she intimately cares for the stoic, near-wordless Paris, she tries to understand this man she never really knew. When Artemis discovers a well-kept secret from her father’s past, she finally begins to not only better understand a complicated man, but the underlying love coursing through a complicated relationship between father and daughter. Ahead of the release, we’re pleased to exclusively debut the first trailer.

David Katz said in his ND/NF review, “The film is at once a familiar tale of parent-child estrangement and rapprochement, but also a formal experiment in finding a fresher cinematic language to probe these sensitive issues. Like Jane Schoenbrun’s internet odyssey We’re All Going to the World’s Fair, it seems unusually attuned to the odd relationship between technology and loneliness, and the millennial generation’s compulsive need to self-document and live online. Linked to this is the appeal of the irrational: horror folk-myths for Schoenbrun, whilst Lentzou and her protagonist Artemis are drawn to occult energies to soothe real-life family trauma.”

See the exclusive trailer below.

Moon, 66 Questions opens digitally on July 8, 2022.