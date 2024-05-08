Just before Killers of the Flower Moon set her on the path towards an Oscar nomination / robbery, Lily Gladstone debuted another film concerning conflicts between Indigenous and white communities. Erica Tremblay’s 2023 Sundance premiere Fancy Dance is arriving some 18 months later from Apple, who stream it on June 28, and with this comes a trailer.

As John Fink said in his review, “Fancy Dance is a rich character study that explores the contemporary impact of permanently marginalizing a community with limited options. Other communities and economies emerge and potentially entrap someone like Roki who, as a teen, tries reconciling a sense of foundation while having little to grab onto. Above all, this is a well-written drama that feels like an authentic, at times painful exploration of a community from a filmmaker that knows this place all too well.”

Find the preview below, also featuring Shea Whigham and Isabel Deroy-Olson: