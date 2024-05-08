After helming one of the great directorial debuts of the decade thus far with 2021’s A Night of Knowing Nothing, director Payal Kapadia is stepping up in a big way for her follow-up. All We Imagine as Light will premiere in competition at the Cannes Film Festival, the first Indian film to do so in decades, and now the first trailer has arrived.

Here’s the synopsis for the film starring Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam, and Hridhu Haroon: “In Mumbai, Nurse Prabha’s routine is troubled when she receives an unexpected gift from her estranged husband. Her younger roommate, Anu, tries in vain to find a spot in the city to be intimate with her boyfriend. A trip to a beach town allows them to find a space for their desires to manifest.”

See the trailer below via Screen Daily.