Accomplishing the rare feat of being nominated for a trio of Independent Spirit Awards (Best First Feature, Best First Screenplay, and Best Cinematography) before it even secured distribution, Tomás Gómez Bustillo’s debut feature Chronicles of a Wandering Saint is now finally arriving this June from Hope Runs High Film.

A world premiere at SXSW 2023, where it won the Adam Yauch Hörnblowér Award, the supernatural comedy will begin its NYC theatrical release at the IFC Center starting Friday, June 28 with opening weekend filmmaker Q&As, followed by LA at the Lumiere on July 5, San Francisco on July 19 at The Roxie and other key U.S. cities to follow. Ahead of the release, we’re pleased to exclusively premiere the trailer and poster.

Here’s the synopsis: “In a tiny rural village in Argentina, Rita Lopez, a pious yet insatiably competitive woman, decides that staging a miracle could be her ticket to sainthood. After discovering a lost statue in the back room of her chapel, she convinces her neglected but loving husband to help her orchestrate the grand reveal that will finally anoint her as the most admired woman in town. But before the unveiling, a jarring turn of events illuminates the hidden magic of her world, forcing her to reevaluate everything she once took for granted.”

See the exclusive trailer and poster below.