Winner of the Best Film award in Tallinn Black Nights festival as well as Bulgaria’s official Oscar entry, Ivaylo Hristov’s fourth feature Fear is arriving in the U.S. next month courtesy of Film Movement and we’re pleased to debut the exclusive trailer. Mixing absurdity, comedy, and tragedy, the film––which debuts March 11 in Virtual Cinemas and on VOD––explores the fear of the outsider in a small-minded community.

Svetla (Svetlana Yancheva), a strong-willed widow, lives alone in a small Bulgarian village close to the Turkish border. She has recently lost her job as a teacher due to the lack of families with young children. One day, while hunting in a forest, she encounters an African refugee, Bamba (Michael Fleming), who is trying to reach Germany, and will bring about a dramatic turn in her life. Reluctantly, she offers him hospitality, but day after day, a bond develops as Bamba learns the language and takes part in her daily life. Svetla will make life-changing choices that go against her traditional community creating a revolt among the villagers.

With a cast led by Svetlana Yancheva, Michael Flemming, Ivan Savov, Stoyan Bochev, Krassimir Dokov, and Miroslava Gogovska, see the trailer below.

Fear opens in Virtual Cinemas and on VOD on March 11.